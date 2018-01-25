Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy goalkeeper Callum Hawkins says he is enjoying the "learning curve" of a loan spell at Gresley this season.

Hawkins has established himself between the sticks at the Moat Ground since his arrival from the Brewers in October following a stint with Matlock Town earlier in the campaign - and he extended his stay with the Moatmen until the end of the season this month.

The 18-year-old has appeared 16 times for Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side Gresley, earning plaudits with some eye-catching saves and composed goalkeeping displays as they look to steer clear of relegation from the relegation zone.

Academy scholar Hawkins is among a group of players out on loan at local non-league clubs as part of the academy's drive to get them playing men's football on a regular basis.

"I have really enjoyed the experience - it has been a learning curve, to walk into a club and be their first choice." Hawkins told Burton's website.

"To learn about the more physical side of the game and a different style of football, which can be more direct on occasions, it has been good."

Hawkins feels he has settled in to life at the Moat since joining on a 'work-experience' loan deal last year.

This type of arrangement permits players to play for clubs on a Saturday afternoon, but they are coached by their parent club and can take part in under-23 matches and FA Youth Cup ties.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

His development has certainly been aided by the presence of Gresley boss Damion Beckford-Quailey’s assistant manager Hannah Dingley - who doubles up as the Brewers' head of academy coaching.

"It helped when I was getting to know everybody because I had somebody there to talk to when I first got there," Hawkins added of Dingley.

"Playing under their coaching staff, with the experience that they have in football is good because they can give me tips to make me a better player."

Dingley paid homage to Hawkins, and has been thrilled with the development and quality the young goalkeeper has shown since his debut against high-flying Basford Town back in October.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

"Callum has done very well, he came into the Gresley side during a difficult time and we were struggling" she said.

"It was a really difficult situation for him to come into and he has been outstanding.

"He played his first game against top-of-the-league Basford and had an absolute worldie, and he has kicked on from there."

Hawkins' Gresley continue their battle to avoid the drop against fourth placed Bedworth Town down at the Moat Ground on Saturday.