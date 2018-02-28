The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Charlie Dowd has been nominated for January's LFE goal of the month after a stunning solo strike against Rotherham United.

The youngster, currently on loan at Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side Romulus, struck as his side beat the Millers 5-2 in south Yorkshire in the Youth Alliance competition last month.

Albion's under 18s compete in the Youth Alliance, which is run by League Football Education (LFE), the Football League and Professional Footballers' Association's apprenticeships arm.

Dowd picked up the ball on the edge of Rotherham's penalty area, ran at three defenders and then changed direction before firing an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner.

The Brewer - who featured in the Birmingham Senior Cup defeat of Highgate United last November - faces considerable opposition from his peers, with the voting open until Wednesday March 7.

The youngster is up against Kyran Lofthouse (Oxford United), Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Elias Sorensen (Newcastle United), Morgan Roberts (Northampton Town), Henry Wise (Derby County), Ben Worman (Cambridge United) and Lewis Bradley (Rochdale).

You can vote for Dowd's effort by clicking here.