Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion's festive period can still yet be defined a success despite their 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Boxing Day.

The Brewers face Norwich City at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and then travel to Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day to round off a busy Christmas schedule that will have seen them play five games between December 16 and January 1.

A return of six points from a possible nine so far in that time is a good starting point and has helped Albion move out of the bottom three.

The two away wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading were certainly welcome given Burton's form at home at the moment.

And despite the manner of the loss to Leeds - with Albion surrendering a lead at home in defeat for the second time this season to make it eight successive home losses - Clough is still encouraged and wants the performance to be a springboard to finally end that slump at the Pirelli.

"I thought there was scrappy stuff as always, but there was some reasonable stuff and to create those situations against Leeds gives us encouragement," said Clough.

"And we're still not going to be too down, because we just got six points out of nine.

"We've got two coming up, so if we get a few points from Saturday and Monday, then it'll have been a good Christmas."

A common theme of Albion's dismal home stretch has been their knack for playing a part in their own defeats.

Pablo Hernandez's equaliser on Boxing Day came from a free-kick given away by a needless tackle from Tom Flanagan.

It is a double-edged sword for Clough - who sees it as a positive that his side are the architects of their own downfall as they are the only ones who can put it right.

But as we turn the page on the first half of the season, the clock is ticking for Burton to rectify their form.

"We've been okay - we've been in games against Preston, Ipswich and Barnsley - all the same," he added.

"It's just the little things, we feel like we're beating ourselves.

"That's the good and the bad thing.

"The good thing is that we know, like on the road where we don't make those mistakes, we win the games.

"We've just got to stop beating ourselves.

"If we hadn't won those two games away we would be adrift by now.

"And we know that there's plenty more to come from the players.

"They can't give any more, but certainly they can improve in certain things."