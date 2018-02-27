Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On each of the four occasions this season that Burton Albion have won away from home and then played at the Pirelli Stadium in their following game, they have been beaten.

That is a damning statistic, and illustrates how difficult the Brewers have found not only discovering form in East Staffordshire, but the act of following up a solid away performance with something similar at home.

Their latest defeat at the Pirelli - a 1-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday - put the dampeners on a quality and committed display in victory at Barnsley only four days earlier.

What is more, the Brewers have lost at home off the back of an away win in each of the past four months, so it is becoming a consistent problem for them this season.

The defeat to Millwall joined similar outcomes at the hands of Queens Park Rangers in January after a 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, the Boxing Day loss to Leeds United only three days after triumph at Reading, and Sheffield United's win at the Pirelli Stadium in November, which came after Burton had secured a first away win at Millwall a fortnight earlier.

They are the examples of Burton's inability to kick on and build some precious momentum after securing a positive result on the road.

As has been pointed out on plenty of occasions since Albion's last home win over Fulham on September 16, this has the potential to be a metaphor for their entire season.

"Our away form has been better than the home form, so we are going to have to start getting something at home," Brewers boss Nigel Clough said back in November.

"It's strange how it has turned around this season."

Strange indeed, although Albion struggled just as much at backing up their away performances at home last season.

Hard-fought wins at Rotherham United - their first on the road, which came in December 2016 - and Queens Park Rangers were followed by defeats to Preston North End and Fulham at the Pirelli.

That had less of an impact, of course, thanks to Albion's home form earlier in the campaign and then again down the line.

It is the sort of form which, for reasons Clough is still to work out, has not been replicated this campaign.

Not until late April did the Brewers follow up an away win with another three points at home, with the win over Birmingham City setting them up for a crucial victory at home to Leeds United that all-but ensured survival.

It is not too late for Albion to kick into gear at home and repeat that sort of feat - but their away form is what has kept them in contention this season.

They are currently two points adrift of safety ahead of tonight's game between Barnsley and Hull City.

Burton have accrued seven more points on the road than at this same stage last season, and a single point more this time around would eclipse their total garnered on the road during their maiden Championship campaign (21).

While the team and Clough deserve plaudits for their impressive away showings, it has served to throw sharper focus on their struggles on home soil.

Each time Burton have won on the road, they have had the opportunity to kick-start their home form and become the formidable outfit they were at the Pirelli last year.

The manner in which Burton conducted themselves at Oakwell last week indicated they had turned a corner and were ready to put to bed a dour run of two points out of a possible 36 at home.

Alas, it was not to be.

The pressure has increased on Saturday's return fixture against the Blades (3pm) at Bramall Lane as a result, and with back-to-back home games next week against Brentford and Bristol City, now would be a timely moment for the Brewers to find some much-needed consistency across their home and away outings.