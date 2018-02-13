Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Valuable game-time it may prove for several Burton Albion first-teamers - but the Brewers will take no further part in this season's Birmingham Senior Cup after being beaten 4-1 by an inspired Hednesford Town side.

The Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side never looked likely to relinquish their lead following quickfire strikes from Jordan Graham and Joey Butlin before the break, with a couple of goalline blocks to deny Burton efforts symbolic of their efforts.

Butlin notched a second after an hour, and while Luke Varney gave the visitors some hope late on, Danny Glover soon extinguished that in emphatic fashion.

No fewer than seven of Burton's starting XI at Keys Park have made Championship appearances for the Brewers - and they looked to make that experience count early doors.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Liam Boyce earned his first Albion start since suffering his ruptured ACL in pre-season, and much of Burton's play went through him.

The Northern Ireland international showed some deft touches to bring forward partner Chris Beardsley or right-wing-back Varney into play, with Varney and Boyce linking well at one point before a timely block denied the latter finding the net.

From the ensuing corner, Jake Buxton - one member of a back three that also featured Shaun Barker and Nick Fenton - was deflected up onto the crossbar.

But the Hednesford defence remained solid in the face of that early pressure, Brewers academy graduate Charlie Gatter impressing at the centre of the home rearguard.

And while they were certainly tenacious in their efforts, the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side also showed a class and speed in possession that stretched Burton.

The impressive Graham forced a good save from Jack Livesey - making his first appearance since signing last month - and another effort went wide.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

The reprieve was short-lived, though, as Graham was laid into a chasm of space between Buxton and McCrory on the left side of the Albion box to slide a tidy finish past the Albion keeper.

Energised by their opener, Town were soon two to the good, courtesy of a pinpoint header back across goal from Butlin.

Burton looked for a response, Boyce trying to spark some life with a couple of tidy flicks that failed to meet their man.

When he did find the net after a good run and pass by Joe Sbarra, the Brewers striker was offside.

Sbarra was joined by Jack Hallahan and Marvin Sordell in an alternative central midfield three that only truly affected the game once Town were in control.

With 45 minutes under the belt, Boyce and Barker were removed at half-time.

Sbarra looked set to reduce the arrears just after the break when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball drop to him in the six-yard box.

His volley, though, was fired straight at the man stationed desperately on the line, and the block was a good one.

When it's not your night and all that.

Indeed, the next net to bulge was Albion's, another James Lawrie corner causing problems as Butlin met it again and powered the header through a glut of bodies and past Livesey.

The Burton keeper had to play his part to keep the score down after that, diving well to stop goalbound efforts from Graham and Jason Law.

Chances kept coming for the home side, with Albion forced to push higher in chasing the game and Graham thus able to use his pace in behind.

At the other end, Sbarra looked to spark some bright moves with his quick feet in midfield, while Reece Hutchinson added real endeavour and drive down the left flank.

But if Sbarra's blocked effort did not sum up a frustrating night for Albion's cup side, then a goalbound strike from Sordell surely did.

His shot was fair drilled past James Wren in the home goal, only for Callam Mendez-Jones to race across and divert it away off the line.

Varney was on hand to convert a late consolation, but it was too little, too late - and Danny Glover made sure it was not the final goal by firing under Livesey with the last meaningful act.