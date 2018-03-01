Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's game at Sheffield United on Saturday has been postponed due to safety reasons.

The Brewers were due to face the Blades at Bramall Lane in their 35th Championship game of the season.

But adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow and freezing temperatures, saw United close their ground today (Thursday).

And the decision was made later in the day that the game would not be able to go ahead, with further poor weather forecast.

"The conditions of the past couple of days have made preparing for Saturday's game very difficult and the biggest priority we have had to consider is supporter safety and wellbeing," said chief operating officer Andrew Birks.

"The pitch is in fantastic condition and would be fit, the undersoil heating having been on for the last seven days, but the snow and ice, plus the threat of further arctic conditions, has prompted us to have conversations with the relevant authorities and the decision has been made with us unable to guarantee supporter safety."

As of yet, there is no date selected for the game to be rescheduled, with Brewers supporters who have booked tickets for the game being urged to keep them until the new date is confirmed.

Among the reported issues at Bramall Lane caused by the weather was the safety of roads and pavements in and around the ground for supporters, the collections of snow and ice on stands and the ability for club staff, stewards and medical staff being able to get to the stadium.

It is the first time Albion have had a game postponed since their trip to Bradford City's Valley Parade in the 2015-16 campaign.

That match was originally arranged for Boxing Day, but had to be moved due to a waterlogged pitch.

When the sides eventually met in March 2016, goals from Kyel Reid and Reece Burke handed the Bantams a 2-0 win over Nigel Clough's men.