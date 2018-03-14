Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If anything sums up Burton Albion's current injury woes, it might just have been something that happened 135 miles from the Brewers' midweek clash with Sheffield United.

While Albion were falling to a 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane, Ben Fox was watching loan side Gateshead grab a last-gasp draw at home to Solihull Moors from the touchline, after coming off earlier in the game with a hamstring injury.

Even when not featuring for the Brewers, Burton players are enjoying no luck when it comes to fitness at this crucial stage of the season.

With Albion's injury list lengthening by the game - they could name only six substitutes against the Blades, including Liam Boyce, who is carrying an ankle problem - Nigel Clough confirmed that they had considered recalling Fox from his loan in the National League until that latest setback.

Closer to home, Jamie Allen suffered an ankle injury in a 50-50 challenge with Sheffield United's Lee Evans on Tuesday night.

That could require a scan, according to Clough, and sees his name added to those of Luke Murphy (hamstring) and Martin Samuelsen (illness) who are doubts for Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We'll see how Luke Murphy is," said Clough as he gave an update on the Brewers' injury situation.

"We're not sure about Martin Samuelsen with his illness, he's getting blood tests.

"He's had these viruses when he was at West Ham in the last 12 months, it seems to really wipe him out.

"So we just have to be a little careful with him - he's certainly felt under the weather for the last week or so.

"Jamie Allen is doubtful with his ankle. He might need an x-ray or a scan on that, just to see there's nothing chipped on the bone, because it's right on the bone.

"If not, we'll patch the team up and get them out there."

John Brayford, Lucas Akins and Ben Turner are all likely to miss out at Molineux as they focus on returning after the international break.

All three have been substituted due to injury in recent weeks - and Allen's 12th-minute removal against the Blades on Tuesday was the fourth consecutive game in which Burton have been forced into a first-half switch.

So does Clough have any explanations for their recent injury issues, which are threatening to further derail their survival bid?

Asked about those enforced early substitutions, the Brewers boss added: "Two have been contact injuries, with Damien McCrory and Jamie Allen on Tuesday, so there's only Lucas with his hamstring against Bristol City (that was a soft tissue injury).

"We've had a couple of calf injuries of late, not serious ones, and Luke Murphy has a tight hamstring from Saturday.

"It's very difficult to pinpoint one or two particular things.

"I think if you get a spate of the same injuries, you look at what we're doing in training and everything.

"But I think it's down to the variety of surfaces we've trained on recently.

"You go from the indoor in the snow to almost waterlogged pitches the other day.

"I think that's possibly a factor.

"And it's just how hard we work in games and everything, muscles get tired.

"In Lucas' case, he's been running and running for six or seven months for us and it'll just be a bit of fatigue in there. It's not too serious."