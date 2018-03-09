The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jamie Allen's stunning opener in Burton Albion's win at Barnsley has been nominated for February's Championship goal of the month award.

The Brewers midfielder registered his first goal for the club with a superb long-range effort in the first minute of Albion's 2-1 win at Oakwell last month.

Barnsley did not get a proper touch of the ball between kick-off and the moment Allen's rising strike soared past Nick Townsend, such was the quality and pace of Burton's passing in the build-up.

Goalkeeper Stephen Bywater was the only Brewer not to have possession before Albion went 1-0 up.

Jacob Davenport also notched his first Burton goal in that game, his curling free-kick putting the Brewers in control before the Tykes' second-half onslaught.

Allen has plenty of competition for the goal of the month prize, which fans can vote for on the Sky Sports website.

There are five other efforts nominated, including Ruben Neves' casual 20-yard finish for Wolverhampton Wanderers in win over Sheffield United and Conor Hourihane's victory-sealing volley for Aston Villa in their derby clash with Birmingham City.

Adam Le Fondre (for Bolton Wanderers against Fulham), Billy Sharp (for Sheffield United against Leeds United) and Liam Kelly (for Reading against Derby County) complete the shortlist.

Voting closes at 6pm on Thursday March 15, with winners revealed on Friday March 16.