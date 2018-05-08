The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's relegation from the Championship may have only just been confirmed - but Nigel Clough says preparations for League One begin immediately.

The Brewers took their survival bid down to the dying minutes of the final game at Preston North End, only to be sunk by Bolton Wanderers' late comeback against Nottingham Forest.

It means a return to the third tier for Albion, a division in which they have spent a single season in their history, when they rose into the Championship in 2015-16.

And Clough says their thoughts must turn to that league now, with contract situations the first issue to be addressed following the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Asked if Albion would have time to reflect on their against-the-odds time in the Championship, Clough said: "I don't think we'll have that luxury - preparations start for League One.

"That's it, we are down, there's nothing we can do.

"You start looking ahead for League One immediately.

"It's a bank holiday, then Tuesday first thing we'll start.

"We start going through players contracts and everything else that are affected by relegation."