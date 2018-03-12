Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Liam Boyce has been called up to Northern Ireland's squad for their friendly against South Korea later this month.

The Brewers striker - who suffered a serious ACL only days before Albion's season opener against Cardiff City and has returned to action ahead of schedule - will join up with Michael O'Neill's side for the meeting with the World Cup-bound Koreans on Saturday March 24 (2pm).

Ex-Ross County man Boyce made a goalscoring return from injury in his debut against Aston Villa last month and has played a part in each match since then, although he had to depart Saturday's goalless draw with Bristol City after picking up an ankle injury.

Boyce's call-up to the international scene will mark a return to Windsor Park, where he notched his first goal for the Green and White Army in a friendly against New Zealand back in June.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old missed Northern Ireland's crucial World-Cup play-off against Switzerland at the end of last year - but Nigel Clough believes his return to the fray is just reward for his tireless work in getting back from injury.

"It's brilliant, and I think it shows how highly he's rated by them that they want him back involved so soon," he said.

"He hasn't completed 90 minutes yet, so he's building up to that.

"But as long as he's fit after his knock he's got, it'll be a brilliant boost, and a reward for him for the work he's done in the last six months.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"He'll be back with us and he'll train at the start of the next week leading up to the Cardiff game.

"It'll be great for him."

Should Boyce make an appearance against South Korea, it would be his 10th cap for his country, with three of those coming in competitive action.

Boyce's Northern Ireland team-mates at the Brewers, Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund, have not been called up despite having joined the squad for the Switzerland tie.

Flanagan has since spent time out with a calf injury and Lund is currently on loan at Bradford City.