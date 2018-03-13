Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce has spoken of his "delight" at being called up to Northern Ireland's squad for their upcoming friendly against South Korea later this month.

The Brewers striker will join up with Michael O'Neil's squad for the first time since June having battled back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last summer.

The 26-year-old has appeared in each match since netting on his debut against Aston Villa back in February, with Northern Ireland manager O'Neil saying Boyce is "ready to take off" after recovering from the injury.

And the ex-Ross County man can't wait to establish himself in the international fold once again, with his first opportunity coming when the Green and White Army take on World Cup-bound South Korea in Belfast on Saturday March 24 (2pm).

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I'm delighted to be back in the squad, especially as it's the first one I could have been picked for," he told the club's website.

"It's great to be back and I just hope I can get some minutes on the pitch and show what I can do.

"The Northern Ireland physio would every so often send me messages asking me how I'm going on and Michael O'Neill has messaged me a couple of times.

"They have always kept in contact and have known when I have made the next step.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"When the manager is staying in touch and asking how you are doing that is a confidence booster and I hope I can repay them by doing what I do best.

"I'm now just looking forward to being in the squad and just seeing everyone.

"I just want to be part of it. There have been darker times for Northern Ireland and it's good to be part of it when it’s going so well."