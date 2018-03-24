Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce made a victorious and long-awaited return to Northern Ireland duty in a 2-1 friendly win over South Korea today - but it was Queens Park Rangers youngster Paul Smyth who stole the show.

Burton Albion record-signing Boyce came off the bench for the final half-hour of his country's win at Windsor Park, making his first international appearance since rupturing the ACL in his left knee during pre-season with the Brewers.

By the time Boyce replaced Conor Washington, the scores were level at 1-1.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Kim Minjae turned ex-Brewers loanee Jamie Ward's delivery into his own net to cancel out Kwon Changhoon's early opener for the World-Cup-bound visitors.

Then, with time running out, 18-year-old Smyth followed Boyce off the bench to fire a low, 85th-minute effort home to mark a memorable debut and become the first Northern Irishman in 17 years to score on his first senior international outing, clinching victory for his team in the process.

Albion frontman Boyce will now return to training with Burton in preparation for the Championship trip to Cardiff City on Friday.