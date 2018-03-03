Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce is finding the Championship's opposition more varied than those north of the border as his involvement in Burton Albion's survival bid grows.

The striker has managed to string a consistent run of games together since returning from injury last month.

A seven-month lay-off after rupturing the ACL in his left knee left Boyce watching and analysing Burton's opponents from the side-lines for the first half of the campaign.

And after getting up close and personal with them over the last five matches, the Northern Ireland international now has a better understanding of Championship football and how it compares to his time in Scotland with Ross County.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The 26-year-old moved to Burton in a record deal last summer, having hit 55 goals in 115 appearances for the Staggies during three years in Scottish football.

"It's tough, it's a lot more competitive," he said.

"In Scotland, it's a lot more physical and stuff - and you sort of get a different game every weekend when you're in the Championship.

"Like we played against Aston Villa and it was a lot more possession and not that physical, so it was a good game for me to come back in.

"And then we played Ipswich Town away, which was really physical, and then Barnsley, which was my first start.

(Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

"I didn't know what to expect because I hadn't played longer than about 20 minutes, and then that was a game where I lasted about 70 minutes.

"I think it was right for me to come off because the end was a bit frantic and they got one disallowed in the last minute.

"It's gone well for me how much I've played, it's been controlled.

"Obviously I want to play more and get the consistency going, but I have to be held back because it's at a sensitive stage of coming back and anything can happen."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

While Boyce wants to build on the consistent run of games he has enjoyed over recent weeks, the Brewers front man reckons that is one key area in which his side have lacked this season.

Albion have played eight different strikers in 2017-18, with Boyce, Darren Bent, Marvin Sordell, Joe Mason, Sean Scannell, Lloyd Dyer, Lucas Akins and Luke Varney all spearheading the attack at some stage over the course of the season.

By contrast, Boyce started all but four matches for Ross County last season as he topped the Scottish Premiership's goalscoring charts with 27 strikes.

"I think we haven't had consistency, like someone starting and playing every single game," he added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Obviously all strikers want to be playing.

"It seems to be you can go through a spell where you don't score for five games and you score one and the next thing you take off and end up scoring in the next 10 games or whatever.

"We sort of haven't had that settled striker because of injuries and stuff like that, so hopefully - touch wood - it starts now!"