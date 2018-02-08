Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Boyce is not yet in line to start for Burton Albion despite his goalscoring debut at the weekend, according to Nigel Clough.

Boyce's productive comeback from a serious knee injury has whet the appetite of Brewers fans, who are keen to see more of their record signing after his late strike in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The ex-Ross County man has returned sooner than expected from the ruptured ACL he sustained in July, with a surprise inclusion on the bench against Reading last week followed up by the 20-minute cameo at Villa.

But given the nature of his injury, Clough and his staff are not going to rush him into a starting role, with the thought of secondary muscle injuries also on the mind following Boyce's six-month absence.

"He's certainly not up to starting yet, but he will be on the bench again," Clough said ahead of Saturday's visit to Ipswich Town (3pm).

"If we can get him on and just keep building him up that way in the next couple of weeks, we will do that.

"He's taken part in every training session, and is doing extra afterwards.

"He'll just get closer and closer, but it is still early days and we have to be careful."

Boyce's surprise outing has not only lifted the man himself - the whole club has received a boost from watching a player who was ruled out for the "majority of the season" in August come back so soon.

"I think of the boost he can get, and the one he's given everybody, not just himself, from coming on for that 20 minutes and scoring that goal," he added.

"Just seeing him on the pitch, first and foremost - I think our supporters enjoyed seeing him on there - we certainly did.

"And then we'll get him back out there in the next few games."

Clough also reckons Boyce's reaction to scoring that late effort was a true insight into the player's character.

Once he had slotted past Sam Johnstone to make it 3-2, there was no self-congratulatory moment for the striker - which nobody could begrudge him after his spell out.

Instead, the Northern Ireland international's first thought was to grab the ball from the net and try to find his side an equaliser in the three minutes of added time remaining on the clock.

"I think what you saw about his character, more than anything, was his reaction when he scored," Clough added.

"When you've been out as long as he has and you come on and score a goal, I think the majority of players these days would run to the corner flag and probably point to the name on the back of their shirt.

"He just ran and got the ball out of the net, put it back onto the centre-circle and we had another three-and-a-half minutes at Aston Villa.

"I think that said as much about his character than anything."