Burton Albion's Luke Murphy has been named in the Championship 'team of the week' by statisticians WhoScored for his performance in the 3-1 defeat of Derby County on Saturday.

Murphy set up Liam Boyce's opener with a fine pass across the box for a back-post tap-in, and then put Burton back in front following David Nugent's equaliser with a sumptuous curling effort just before half-time.

The on-loan Leeds United midfielder announced his return to the Brewers' starting XI with a sensational performance in midfield, having not started the previous three matches.

Murphy has missed six of Burton's past 13 matches through injury after missing only two all season before that - both against Leeds because of his ineligibility to play his parent club.

The 28-year-old was awarded a score of 8.4 out of 10 for his efforts on Saturday, completing 67 per cent of his 36 attempted passes, and winning the ball back for the Brewers twice along with his goal and assist.

He was a driving force in Burton's front-foot play against the Rams.

And Murphy is in good company, with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett and Middlesbrough wide man Adama Traore making up the midfield four.