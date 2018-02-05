Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford City have sacked manager Stuart McCall - only 11 days after he signed Burton Albion pair Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock on loan at Valley Parade.

Lund and Warnock joined the Bantams until the end of the season last month, but the duo's arrival has been unable to instigate an immediate turnaround in fortunes for McCall and City.

The League One promotion chasers slumped to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions on Saturday, with a 2-1 defeat to Oldham Athletic the final straw for the club, who are now only two points inside the play-offs, having played two games more than seventh-placed Charlton Athletic.

The on-loan Brewers pair both started the defeat to the Latics, with Lund withdrawn on the hour mark.

"Unfortunately, we have now suffered six straight defeats and the last two fixtures in particular have not brought about the positive change in performances or results that we all hoped for," the Bradford City statement read.

"We believe that our current squad is capable of performing to a much higher standard than we have seen recently.

"We must all accept responsibility for the recent poor run of form, including our players who now have the opportunity to put it right.

"As such, we believe that a change is in the best interests of the club at this time in order to give us the best chance of finishing the season strongly."