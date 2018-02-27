The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion loanee Jacob Davenport has set tongues wagging with his recent performances since signing on loan from Manchester City on deadline day last month.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut against Aston Villa earlier this month and hasn't looked back, going from strength to strength in Nigel Clough's revamped midfield.

Davenport netted his first career goal in last week's 2-1 defeat of Barnsley , a stunning free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

And the national media are starting to take note of the Brewers starlet, with The Totally Football League show discussing Davenport on Tuesday's show.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion were featured at length on the show, presented by Iain Macintosh, who was joined by Matt Stanger and Caroline Barker, often seen on Channel Five's Championship highlights show.

The latest episode was released today and can be listened to here .