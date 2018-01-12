Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Dinanga is still hoping he can recreate the goalscoring form that saw him hit 34 goals for Matlock Town last season.

Dinanga, currently with National League side Telford United , said he was aiming for a similar amount when he joined the Bucks back in August.

The 20-year-old on-loan Brewer started where he left off and has hit 13 goals in all competitions for Rob Edwards' side.

Telford's play-off charge has faltered of late, but the striker reckons he can 'kick on’ now he is aware of the competition the league has to offer.

(Image: John Potts)

"It's still the aim, to get 30 goals. I still think it's possible to get that, it's my target," Dinanga told the Shropshire Star .

"I started the season a bit shaky but I think that I have found my feet.

"I know what the league is all about now, how teams set up and what to expect.

"I feel like I can really kick on during the second half of the season and keep scoring goals."

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion)

Dinanga formed a devastating partnership with fellow ex-Gladiator Anthony Dwyer earlier in the season, but he's had to relinquish his striking duties of late to a new face in the side.

Former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake joined Telford in November, linking up with his old Molineux team-mate Rob Edwards.

Telford boss Edwards has moved Dinanga out wide in recent weeks, with Ebanks-Blake playing as the central striker.

And Dinanga says the effect of the former Manchester United striker's arrival is also being felt away from the pitch.

(Image: John Potts)

"I think it has been good. Sylvan is more of a hold-up player and I work around him," Dinanga added.

"I've been learning a lot from him, watching him in training and picking up different things.

"And I'm willing to play wherever the manager feels best, and give my all for the team."