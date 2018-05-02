Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion youngster Marcus Dinanga believes he has shown that his first season in senior football was not a one-off.

The Brewers academy graduate has spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at National League North side AFC Telford United, where he fired 25 goals in all competitions to help keep the Bucks in the second tier of non-league football.

That follows a season in which he passed the 30-goal mark with Matlock Town of the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division in 2016-17.

And while he was aiming to reach 30 again this time around, Dinanga still reflects fondly on another valuable spell away from the Pirelli Stadium during the early stages of his career.

"My target was 30 goals and although I came a little bit short of that, I'm happy with 25," he told the Shropshire Star.

"I think you're always happy when you get past 20 goals as a striker.

"I'm really happy we stayed in the division and that I was able to play a part in doing that.

"I just wanted to show people and prove that my season at Matlock wasn't lucky, that I could go and do it again.

"Even though I didn't get as many goals, I think I did what I was meant to do.

"The gaffer brought me into Telford to score goals, and I was able to do that."

After finishing the season as Telford's top scorer, Dinanga is set to return to Burton.

His current deal - which he signed last summer - expires next month, although the Brewers have an option to extend it by another year.

There has been no confirmation as of yet about whether that option will be taken up.

"I'm still waiting on a decision from Burton," added Dinanga.

"I'm really happy that I went on loan to Telford and it's nice to think that it's there (to potentially end up back at the club).

"I had a few options at the start of last season, places to go on loan, and I definitely chose the right one. We had a great team spirit, it was like a big family."