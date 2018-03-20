Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Harness knows Port Vale are playing for much more than their Football League status as they continue to battle the drop to the Conference.

Vale are a healthy seven points clear of 23rd-placed Chesterfield, who occupy the final relegation spot in League Two, although the Spireites have one game in hand on Harness' side.

Harness' loan side - who he joined for the season back in July - have been battling relegation all season and are currently on a wretched run of form, having yet to win this year.

They have collected only eight points from a possible 39 since the start of 2018, with Harness well aware of the potential ramifications of relegation to the National League.

"It is a hard position," the Brewer told the Stoke Sentinel on March 9.

"The manager has made it very clear that this is bigger than just us and the coaching staff - people's jobs are on the line.

"We as a team are trying to get out of it (trouble) as well, so we need all the support we can get. We are going to keep trying.

"It is a massive responsibility. You never want to be the reason someone loses their job.

"We do know that and we are going to do everything we can to survive and get out of this battle as early as possible."

Harness has endured an up-and-down season at Vale Park, with the Brewer netting twice in all competitions.

He has missed four of the Valiants past nine games as Neil Aspin tries to settle on a formula that will steer his side clear of relegation.

"I have only got two goals and a handful of assists and that is usually what I would say is my strength, creating goals," he added.

"It just hasn't fallen as much as I would like this season, but we still have a lot of games to go. I am always working to try to add that."

Aspin has been impressed with Harness' attitude, with the winger open and forthright about what relegation could mean for his temporary side.

"It is refreshing for a player to say that," Aspin said.

"Too many times players don't admit their responsibility or look at themselves, but Marcus is one to do that. I am sure with an attitude like that, he can improve.

"Certainly since I have been here he has had some very good games, and, as he said, some games where he could have possibly done better.

"But he is definitely going to figure in the remaining games and it is an opportunity for him to show what he can do."