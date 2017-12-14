Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Harness admits the feeling of relief that comes with grabbing his first goal for Port Vale is long overdue.

The on-loan Burton Albion winger finally got off the mark for Vale in their ill-tempered 3-2 second-round FA Cup loss to Yeovil Town on Tuesday night.

Harness curled in an exquisite effort from just outside of the penalty area to bring his side back on terms in the 83rd minute, with Vale down to nine men after the sending off of James Gibbons and Cristian Montano.

They were overpowered by Yeovil, though, who went on to win the game in extra time and earn a home tie against Bradford City.

Despite his side bowing out of the cup, Harness reckons his first goal in a Vale shirt could kick-start his loan spell at Vale Park as they look to pull clear of the League Two drop zone.

"It was good to finally get a goal," Harness said.

"It's been a long time coming, so hopefully now I've got my first one they’ll start flowing.

"We just had to try and stay in the game as long as we could with the nine men, and then hopefully snatch a goal in the end.

"So when it dropped, I just tried to feel it into the corner instead of smashing it for once and it worked, luckily.

"It's always good to score goals and once you've got the feeling you just want it again."

"Hopefully it'll help me build on that, so it’ll make it easier for me to do it again and again.

It's been difficult for Harness, with Vale fighting an unprecedented battle to avoid the drop.

He's featured prominently, though, but had yet to score in 17 league matches.

With Neil Aspin replacing the sacked Michael Brown in September, Harness knows he has to prove his worth to the new boss.

"He said to me when I first came in that our job is to provide goals, score goals and create goals," Harness added.

"If we're doing that then we should keep the shirt.

"I can definitely understand that I need to be producing goals.

"That's what I’m in the team for.

"Not creating as much as I'd wanted to and not scoring so far, I can understand that I might not play if I'm not doing whey I’ve asked.

"So if I can keep scoring goals then hopefully I can get back in the team and keep my place in the team."