Will Miller has praised the influence of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and called it an 'honour' to work under the Argentinian.

The 21-year-old spent four years with Spurs before joining the Brewers on deadline day, but found it hard to break into the first-team with the north-London club starting to challenge for honours regularly under Pochettino.

Miller wouldn't go on to make a competitive appearance for Spurs, but is enjoying life at the Brewers having recovered from a hamstring injury to make his first appearance of the season against Sheffield United last month.

"I think they're very family-run clubs," Miller said.

"The way Pochettino does his thing, he kept everyone close together I feel and It's the same here, it's a similar environment in that respect.

"He was incredible, I don’t need to say it but he's one of the best managers in the world right now.

"I've got so much respect for him, what he's done and who he is as a person as well as his role in football.

"It was an honour to work for him."