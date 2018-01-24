Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Northern Ireland have been drawn against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria in group three of League B of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The Nations League is a format devised by European football's governing body to make international friendlies more competitive.

(Image: Philippe Desmazs/Getty Images)

Burton Albion's international trio of Liam Boyce, Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund could all feature for the Green and White Army as they bid to gain promotion out of 'League B' in the first cycle of the competition, which resets in 2020.

The Nations League kicks off on September 6, and will conclude with the finals being contested in June 2019 by the winners of the four leagues in Group A.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

For Boyce it could present an opportunity to work his way back into the international fold following the serious knee injury he suffered with the Brewers back in July, while Lund and Flanagan could both benefit from regular competitive international football.

Albion new-boy Martin Samuelsen could also feature later on this year, with his Norway side drawn against Cyprus and Bulgaria in group three of League C.

(Image: Philippe Desmazs/Getty Images)

England will face Croatia and Spain in group four of League A, Wales will go head-to-head with the Republic of Ireland in group four of League B and Scotland have been drawn against Israel and Albaina in group one of League C.