Burton Albion's tally of 27 goals from 38 games has them as the lowest scorers in the Championship.

It is an issue that Nigel Clough has long talked about - and one that will need to improve if the Brewers are to secure their second-tier survival once again.

As Clough has said, the onus is on every Albion player to take any goal-scoring chance when it drops to them.

Luke Varney proved that last April when netting his only League goal to date for the Brewers in that crucial 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

So which other Burton players from recent seasons have found the net only once?

Here's a look at five one-goal Brewers and the impact they had at the Pirelli Stadium.

CHRIS O'GRADY

To refer to O'Grady's return of one goal from 26 appearances while on loan with the Brewers last season is to totally undermine his influence on the team.

The then-Brighton & Hove Albion loanee was a key component in the Albion side that produced some stunning, high-octane football in the first half of 2016-17.

As the focal point in a 3-5-2, O'Grady's physical presence and tight control allowed him to bring the Jackson Irvine, Lloyd Dyer, Jamie Ward et al into play - and he was a menace for Championship defences.

As it was, his solitary goal for Burton would come in a crucial 2-1 win at Rotherham United in December 2016, turning home a rebound after Millers keeper Lewis Price spilled Akins' low shot.

O'Grady would make only five further appearances after Albion took their loan tally to seven players the following January - but he had had a crucial say in the first 26 games of the campaign.

TIMMY THIELE

A summer signing by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the Brewers' first campaign in League One, Timmy Thiele would become a popular figure among the Pirelli Stadium faithful during his one season with the club.

That much was made clear by the celebrations that met his one and only goal in a Burton shirt.

That came in a 5-1 thrashing of Colchester United in November 2015. After falling behind early on, Albion romped clear with goals from Nasser El Khayati, Mark Duffy, Tom Naylor and Lucas Akins.

Then, with 10 minutes to go, Naylor flicked on a Duffy corner and ex-Borussia Dortmund II forward Thiele was lurking to nod home at the far post.

Thiele was quickly mobbed by his Brewers teammates as the Pirelli erupted. As Thiele's own brilliant analogy went, he had finally got some ketchup out of the bottle after shaking it for 15 games.

The German barely featured after Clough's arrival in December and was loaned out to Oldham Athletic until the end of the season, when he was released by the Brewers.

TYLER WALKER

Another one-goal wonder from the 2015-16 promotion campaign, Tyler Walker arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest in January of that season.

In only his third outing for the Brewers, Walker was thrown on as a late substitute with Albion down to 10 men and trailing Bury 1-0.

Into injury time, some characteristically persistent work down the right saw Akins make room to drill a low ball across the face of goal - and Walker was on hand to cleverly flick it past the despairing Chris Neal.

Walker would come close to doubling his Albion tally a week later in a 1-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United.

Ultimately, though, his one Burton goal was as crucial as any scored that campaign, with the Brewers going up by a single point on third-placed Walsall.

FLORENT CUVELIER

As short-lived cameos go, you would have to go some way to beat Florent Cuvelier's fleeting impact in a Burton Albion shirt.

The midfielder joined Hasselbaink's Brewers on loan from Sheffield United in March 2015, with Burton's eyes fixed firmly on the League Two title.

Cuvelier would play only six minutes for Albion as a hamstring injury curtailed his time with the club.

But those six minutes would be enough for him to come off the bench in the trip to Hartlepool, latch onto a clever through-ball by Stuart Beavon and fire a low finish through the goalkeeper's legs to clinch a valuable 1-0 win.

RORY DELAP

Fresh from League Two play-off semi-final disappointment in 2013, Gary Rowett set about bolstering his squad for another tilt at promotion to League One.

That recruitment included the signing of former Derby County and Stoke City midfielder-cum-defender Rory Delap.

Delap would not take long to settle in with the Brewers, netting on his first competitive outing at Cheltenham Town as Burton overturned a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.

The impressive first-time finish from an inswinging corner ensured a point for Rowett's side, and Delap would feature in another six games for Albion.

But a torn hamstring meant he did not play another minute after September, and the former Republic of Ireland international confirmed his retirement from football in December 2013.