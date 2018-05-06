Burton Albion's relegation to League One was confirmed on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Callum Robinson's opener put the Brewers on the back foot, but Hope Akpan's second-half equaliser after Billy Bodin's red card turned the tables on Preston.

Callum Robinson opens the scoring for Preston
Albion were seemingly in the driving seat and heading for a miraculous survival until news filtered through that Bolton Wanderers had completed a remarkable turnaround against Nottingham Forest and were leading 3-2 with just minutes to play.

That meant Albion would be heading for relegation unless they could find a winner. And in their search for a second they left the back door open, Louis Moult nipping in to secure a final-day triumph for Preston and rubber-stamping the Brewers' return to League.

Our man Joshua Murray was their to witness all the action and you can watch his take on events above.