There may be a long list of relegation permutations heading into the final day of Championship action on Sunday - but Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's situation is clear.

For the second successive weekend, Albion will head into Sunday's game at Preston North End knowing defeat would confirm their return to League One after a two-year stay in the second tier.

With the Brewers currently sat 22nd, adrift of 21st-placed Barnsley on goal difference alone, Clough's side know they could still be relegated even if they win at Deepdale, depending on the Tykes' result at Derby County and the outcomes of Birmingham City and Reading's final-day fixtures.

But, as has been Burton's approach over the past three victorious matches, they will be focused on forcing their survival rivals to get the job done above them.

"We need something, we need a positive result," said Clough.

"If we lose, we are down. That's the other thing that, like on Saturday (when they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0), we know that situation.

"It's one of those where you have to keep an eye on other results, I think.

"If Bolton are going to win, then we need more than a draw.

"Barnsley, whatever they get, we have to get better than them.

"With one game to go, it's very clear. We've all got hard games, and I wish we were at home rather than away.

"But I think we go to Preston in great spirits."

Clough and his management team will spend the week trying to formulate a plan to overcome play-off-chasing Preston and secure an unprecedented fourth successive Championship victory for Albion.

But following Saturday's triumph over Bolton, the Brewers boss admitted there was something else that would need sorting ahead of Sunday's dramatic final-day showdown.

"We haven't made any travel arrangements yet because, if we were already relegated, we would have just gone up on the morning," he said on Saturday.

"So we've got to get a hotel sorted for Saturday night now!"