Stephen Bywater has been named in the Championship team of the week by statisticians WhoScored.

Burton Albion's goalkeeper was in top form against Birmingham City, helping his side to a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's and earning a rating of 9.5 out of 10.

Bywater made 11 saves in total, repelling wave after wave of Blues attacks as the Brewers looked on course to seal a vital win against their relegation rivals through Lloyd Dyer's 48th-minute strike.

The former Derby County stopper was on hand to deny Jota on two occasions and eventual Blues goalscorer Lukas Jutkiewicz from close range - but a double save from David Davis and Jacques Maghoma was the pick of the bunch as Birmingham began to turn the screw.

The Blues eventually found a way past Bywater - whom Albion manager Nigel Clough described as "brilliant" - with Jutkiewicz crashing home a header three minutes from time.

Jutkiewicz's strike earned him an inclusion in the fantasy XI, partnering Hull City striker Abel Hernandez up front.

Hernandez has picked up from where he left off before an Achilles injury ruled him out for six months, netting his fourth goal in five matches in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Queens Park Rangers.

The Uruguay striker could feature against Burton Albion on Tuesday night and will be hoping to follow up his hat-trick against the Brewers in August's 4-1 victory.