The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock admits he has found it "difficult" at Bradford City as they continue their struggle for a play-off spot.

The defender joined the Bantams from Burton Albion with Matty Lund in January, and has been on the winning side for his temporary club just once.

Lund continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, missing Bradford's past three matches.

Warnock has had a tough time at Valley Parade , with Stuart McCall sacked and Bradford slipping down to 11th place, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They were sitting comfortably in fifth place for Warnock and Lund's first match - a 4-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon back on January 27.

Bradford kick off their final run for a play-off spot with Saturday's trip to Blackpool, the first of their remaining eight matches.

"It's difficult when you come in and there are players around you struggling," he told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

"You try to help them and give them that advice, but you can't play the game for them. They have to build confidence back into themselves.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

"Slowly but surely that's what we're trying to do but it is tough.

"The reason I came into the club in the first place was to be in the play-off places and hopefully get them promoted.

"That vision has not altered but obviously we’ve been on a bad run of form."

McCall was sacked on February 5 after a run of six straight defeats, only a fortnight after the arrival of the Brewers pair.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Since Simon Grayson's arrival in west Yorkshire, Warnock has started four of the six games since.

"It's never nice when a change of manager happens," Warnock continued.

"You're brought in by one manager and then another comes in and his opinion of you is different.

"You have to work hard in training every day to try to prove him wrong and get back in the team.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"That's part and parcel of football. Something the younger lads will learn throughout their career.

"I didn't play for a few weeks, so whether the manager did like me or not, I'm not too sure.

"But that was where I got my head down. You understand that.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

"You have to prove to the manager that he can trust what you are doing.

"I've tried to do that over the course of the last couple of months."