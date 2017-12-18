The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Flanagan has been rewarded for his defensive display against Bolton Wanderers with a place in Who Scored's Championship team of the week.

The Brewers' 1-0 win at the Macron Stadium lifted them off the bottom of the Championship and now leaves them just one point off 21st-placed Sunderland , who are on 18 points.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Lloyd Dyer's 23rd minute strike put Burton on their way to just a second win in 14 matches, with Albion remaining resolute for the rest of the afternoon as the Wanderers failed to find a way through a mean defence.

And Flanagan's contribution hasn't gone unnoticed, with the defender looking calm and composed as part of a back-four that has now recorded five clean sheets away from home.

Tasked with marshalling Sammy Ameobi, Flanagan kept Bolton's dangerman quiet throughout the afternoon and was awarded a score of 8.5 for his efforts by the statisticians at Who Scored.

Flanagan is joined by Derby County's Richard Keogh, QPR's Jack Robinson and Ipswich Town's Jack Spence.