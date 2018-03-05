Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's trip to Sheffield United has been rescheduled for Tuesday March 13 (7.45pm kick-off).

The Brewers were originally set to face the promotion-chasing Blades at Bramall Lane on Saturday, but the game was postponed following adverse weather.

They will now take on Chris Wilder's side following home games against Brentford (tomorrow, March 6) and Bristol City (March 10) and ahead of the away game at Wolverhampton Wanderers (March 17) before the international break.

Albion's meeting with United - who are two points adrift of the top six ahead of their game at Fulham tomorrow - will not be the only rearranged fixture to take place next week.

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley v Norwich City, Brentford v Cardiff City, Ipswich Town v Hull City and Wolves v Reading all fell foul of the weather at the weekend and will now take place on the evening of March 13.

When Burton last visited Bramall Lane in March 2016, Lucas Akins' second-half goal was enough to secure a precious 1-0 victory in the Brewers' bid for promotion out of League One.