Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy coach Sam Rose hopes the Brewers youngsters will have some familiar support in tonight's FA Youth Cup game at Sheffield United.

Albion's under-18s take on the Blades at Bramall Lane (7pm kick-off) as they look to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Academy graduates Matt Palmer, Marcus Harness, Joe Sbarra and Ben Fox are among those to have previously featured in Cup for Burton's youth team before, and the next generation of Albion stars will be looking to make their mark at the Championship ground this time around.

And while Rose knows that will already make it a 'special occasion', he is hopeful that a good Brewers following can play its part.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"It would make the experience even more special and valuable for the players if they see some Burton Albion fans coming down to the game.

"It will be an opportunity to see the future of Burton Albion, and there may be some players who are knocking on the first-team door in seasons to come.

"Obviously, friends and family will be there, but to see some Brewers fans there with the banners they bring down to the Pirelli Stadium on a Saturday afternoon to support the first team would be brilliant.

"We've got some good players.

"Players like Matt Palmer, Ben Fox, Joe Sbarra and Marcus Harness, who have all come through into the first team, have played in this competition and shone in games like this."

Tickets for adults are £3, while concessions are £1.

A trip to Birmingham City awaits the winner of tonight's tie.