Martin Samuelsen has been called up Norway's under-21 squad for their upcoming UEFA European Championship's qualifier against Israel.

The Brewers winger, signed on loan from West Ham until the end of the season in January, will join up with the squad after Saturday's match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Samuelsen, a full international with three caps for the first-team, was out of Albion's matchday squad at Sheffield United on Tuesday with illness.

Nevertheless, the Norwegians have called him up for their friendly against Italy on Thursday March 22 and the qualifier against the Israelis on March 27.

The ex-Manchester City man made his debut for his country in January 2016 against Iceland, and followed that up with his first goal for Norway in November later that year.

Samuelsen has made eight appearances since joining Burton, and will be in action over the international break alongside Liam Boyce - who received a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad to face South Korea yesterday.