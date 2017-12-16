Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion’s youngsters could hold the key to turning around their recent form.

Victory over fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium tomorrow (3pm) would see them leapfrog the Trotters and could be enough to nudge them out of the relegation zone.

Wherever they sit by the end of the weekend, a positive result feels important for Albion given they have lost seven of their last nine games.

It might be expected for some of the Brewers' more experienced heads to be the ones stepping forward to make a difference at this crucial juncture.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

But Clough says it is just as likely for one of the younger talents to have a decisive say, with the likes of Joe Sbarra and Will Miller having been regularly used over recent weeks.

"We look at everybody," he said.

"We want everybody, young, old, whether it's Joe Sbarra or Ben Fox, I don't care - everybody has got to play their part now and do their job.

"And it might just be the younger ones who don't feel the weight of the defeats as much.

"It might be one of them. We keep trying to get Sbarra on the pitch and give us that little spark.

"It comes back to the fact that everybody has had an opportunity and everybody has been out on the pitch, and we keep going with the ones we think are going to do their jobs the most - and make the least mistakes."

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Sbarra has featured in Albion's last four outings, providing the assist for Ben Turner's late equaliser to draw at Brentford last month.

Fox, meanwhile, was recalled from a loan spell at National League North side Tamworth to come back into the squad at Derby County, while Miller has been regularly used since returning from a hamstring injury.