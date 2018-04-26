Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frazer Clarke knows all about the support of the people of Burton - and he hopes that support will be rewarded by Burton Albion on Saturday.

The super-heavyweight boxer clinched Commonwealth Games gold for England earlier this month, defeating India's Satish Kumar on points after three rounds in the final.

Clarke, who grew up in Horninglow, was given a hero's welcome when he returned home with the gold - and he will be the Brewers' guest at this weekend's crucial relegation clash with Bolton Wanderers at the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion fans are expected to turn out en masse for a game that could see Nigel Clough's side move out of the bottom three for the first time this year, although defeat would mean relegation.

"I know the people of Burton and they're loyal," said Clarke, a sparring partner of current world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"They'll stick with the team through thick and thin.

"It's like me in my career - there will be ups and downs, and all I can ask is people stick with me through the ups and downs as well, because that's when it really matters.

"On the day of the game, I think you've got to be calm.

"All the fans ask is the lads run their socks off until they can't keep going.

"If they give it 100 per cent, which I'm sure they will, everyone will be proud and that's what matters."

Clarke's success at the Commonwealths in Australia could be the next step on a path towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

That is his aim, as the 26-year-old looks to bring another major medal back to his hometown.

"It was an emotional moment," he said of winning the Commonwealth title.

"People don't really see what goes into training - a lot of time and effort, a lot of time away from my family.

"When it does come, it's massive, and everything is for little moments like that.

"It does make me well up when I think of the support I've had from back home.

"It makes everyone proud and it's a good feeling.

"The reaction in Burton has been fantastic. People rammed out the Locomotive in town and I had a lot of support back there on fight day.

"To come back and see the support I was given, I have to thank my family and friends."