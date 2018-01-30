The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion could look to recall Ben Fox after 28 days of his loan with National League side Gateshead.

With the Heed competing outside of the Football League, players do not have to move during the transfer window.

That means Fox could return to the Brewers after four weeks of his spell in the North East, due to a 28-day recall included in the terms of the deal.

The Burton academy graduate has been in stunning form so far in his loan stint, scoring a superb equaliser against Woking last week and then curling home a last-gasp free-kick winner against Maidstone United at the weekend.

And with Fox impressing, Nigel Clough says Albion could look to bring him back to be involved in the Brewers' matchday squad if they do not bolster their ranks further this month.

"We've got a 28-day recall on Ben," he said.

"Because it's the Conference (National League), it isn't window-to-window.

"He's already been there 10 days or two weeks, so in a couple of weeks we'll get a recall if we need it.

"So if we don't get anybody in and we need an extra player, Gateshead understand that we'll be bringing Ben back.

"It's brilliant to see him go straight in.

"He was quite close to our first team and getting a game. Now some players have gone out, he would have been even closer.

"If we need him back in a couple of weeks, we'll take him back."