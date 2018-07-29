Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier was taken straight to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam Boyce in his side's pre-season friendly against Burton Albion.
The Bluebirds ran out 5-1 winners over Nigel Clough's Brewers, but there were concerns for the defender after what Neil Warnock's assistant manager Kevin Blackwell called a "sickening" clash of heads.
Right-back Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes, with both players leaping to control a chipped pass.
"He’s gone to hospital now, he can’t remember being knocked out so that’s always a precautionary thing we do so we’ll see what the doctor says," Blackwell told Wales Online .
"It was a sickening clash, it sounded hollow so hopefully he’s ok."
Jake Buxton left his mark on Bobby Reid during the first-half, with the attacker feeling the full force of the ex-Derby County defender.
Warnock made his feelings known in no uncertain terms, surmising that Buxton should have been sent off for a poor challenge on Cardiff's new £10million signing.
"Bobby is ok, it was just a case of Buxton being slower, he couldn’t stop and caught Bobby in mid-air," added Blackwell.
"Burton is a great club and it wasn't anything sinister. The pace of our players was just too much and there was a little nasty one on Mendez-Laing too."