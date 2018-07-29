Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier was taken straight to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam Boyce in his side's pre-season friendly against Burton Albion.

The Bluebirds ran out 5-1 winners over Nigel Clough's Brewers, but there were concerns for the defender after what Neil Warnock's assistant manager Kevin Blackwell called a "sickening" clash of heads.

Right-back Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes, with both players leaping to control a chipped pass.

"He’s gone to hospital now, he can’t remember being knocked out so that’s always a precautionary thing we do so we’ll see what the doctor says," Blackwell told Wales Online .

"It was a sickening clash, it sounded hollow so hopefully he’s ok."

Jake Buxton left his mark on Bobby Reid during the first-half, with the attacker feeling the full force of the ex-Derby County defender.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Warnock made his feelings known in no uncertain terms, surmising that Buxton should have been sent off for a poor challenge on Cardiff's new £10million signing.

"Bobby is ok, it was just a case of Buxton being slower, he couldn’t stop and caught Bobby in mid-air," added Blackwell.

"Burton is a great club and it wasn't anything sinister. The pace of our players was just too much and there was a little nasty one on Mendez-Laing too."