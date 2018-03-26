Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson could give his side a boost with a first Bluebirds appearance in four months against Burton Albion on Friday.

The Iceland international has not featured for Neil Warnock's promotion chasers since the 1-0 victory at Barnsley on November 21 and was initially seen as a doubt for the rest of the campaign after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

But Gunnarsson made his comeback for his country in their 3-0 defeat to Mexico at the weekend.

(Image: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

And according to Wales Online, the combative midfield man may now miss Iceland's game against Peru on Tuesday to fly back to south Wales in preparation for Cardiff's clash with the Brewers, a game for which he could be included in the hosts' squad.

Gunnarsson played the full 90 minutes when the Bluebirds won 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium on the opening day of the season, with Kenneth Zohore hitting a late winner for the visitors.

His return could be a timely fillip for promotion-chasing Cardiff, who are six points adrift of leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers with a game in hand.

Albion will themselves be hopeful of welcoming some injured players back at the Cardiff City Stadium, with no fewer than eight first-team players missing by the end of their defeat at Wolves last time out.