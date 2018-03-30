Burton Albion's final push for Championship survival begins at promotion-chasing Cardiff City today (3pm).

The Brewers went into the last international break of the campaign three points adrift of safety and are yet to break out of the bottom three this year.

Their latest bid to move closer to the sides above them sees them take on Neil Warnock's Bluebirds, who are looking to secure an eighth successive League victory.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

When the sides last met in south Wales back in August, goals from Tom Naylor and Ben Fox secured Albion a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup.

Nigel Clough is likely to have several players back available after recent injury worries, with former Cardiff defenders Ben Turner and John Brayford among those back in training this week.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action from the clash.

