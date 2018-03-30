Burton Albion's final push for Championship survival begins at promotion-chasing Cardiff City today (3pm).
The Brewers went into the last international break of the campaign three points adrift of safety and are yet to break out of the bottom three this year.
Their latest bid to move closer to the sides above them sees them take on Neil Warnock's Bluebirds, who are looking to secure an eighth successive League victory.
When the sides last met in south Wales back in August, goals from Tom Naylor and Ben Fox secured Albion a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup.
Nigel Clough is likely to have several players back available after recent injury worries, with former Cardiff defenders Ben Turner and John Brayford among those back in training this week.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action from the clash.
Some very nice words from Neil Warnock on his old club...
Formerly of this parish, of course...
They are the miracle of the Championship, the size of the club. Nigel gets frustrated because he’d like to be at the other end of the table. I admire what they do, we saw that in the League Cup that they’re quite capable of beating us. Burton Albion is the most family-orientated club that I know, all the fans know each other and Ben Robinson has been instrumental in that. They’ve got their rewards, it’s the biggest achievement this century.
Clough also issued an update on this man...
He’s back with us. He’s feeling better, but there are still one or two tests that they want to run this week. We will see, but he is back training with us and hopefully will be available for Friday - we’ll see how he goes this week.
Who is in line to return from injury today?
The Brewers’ squad has been decimated by injury over the past couple of months, with a number of first-team players spending time on the sidelines.
Nigel Clough updated us earlier in the week with regards to who could feature today.
Ben Turner is back in training, we’ve just got to see if there’s any reaction, and John Brayford is. So it’s nice to have a few more bodies. It’s just Lucas Akins, he’s doubtful for the weekend, and Will Miller is obviously still out. Liam Boyce has come back in good shape after his 30 minutes for Northern Ireland - it was good for him to get back on the pitch international-wise.
Happy Easter, Brewers fans!
Just how nice would it be if Burton Albion gift wrapped three points for you all today?
They travel to Cardiff City in the first of back-to-back matches against promotion-contenders, with Middlesbrough up next on Easter Monday.
Neil Warnock’s second-placed Bluebirds are increasing their grip on automatic promotion and will provide yet another stern test for the Albion today.
Burton have been here and won already this season, though, with Ben Fox’s header securing a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory back in August.
The stakes are much higher today, however, with both sides fighting for either promotion or survival - and we’ll have every angle covered in today’s blog.
Come on you Brewers!