Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Burton Albion manager Neil Warnock has said his former side are "the miracle of the Championship" ahead of their trip to face Cardiff City tomorrow (3pm).

The Brewers head to Warnock's Cardiff looking to reignite their push for a third successive campaign in the second tier, with three points currently between themselves and safety.

The second-placed Bluebirds, meanwhile, are targeting an eighth consecutive League win to move a step closer to automatic promotion.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

When Albion last visited the Cardiff City Stadium for August's Carabao Cup second-round tie, they won 2-1 to become the first of only four sides to defeat Warnock's team on home soil this season.

And the former Brewers boss - who led them in the Northern Premier League between 1981 and 1986 - knows that cup result shows how wary his in-form promotion chasers must be to avoid an upset this weekend.

"They are the miracle of the Championship, the size of the club," Warnock told Wales Online.

"Nigel gets frustrated because he'd like to be at the other end of the table.

"I admire what they do, we saw that in the League Cup that they're quite capable of beating us.

"Burton Albion is the most family-orientated club that I know, all the fans know each other and Ben Robinson has been instrumental in that.

(Image: Simon Deacon/Burton Mail)

"They've got their rewards, it's the biggest achievement this century."

Cardiff are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and boast a game in hand over their rivals, too, ahead of the Brewers game.

That leaves them in an enviable position to secure a return to the Premier League, which would be Warnock's eighth promotion as a manager.

"It'd be the biggest achievement of my career and when you look at my career, it's been a long one," he added.

"I've spanned three or four decades and it's an incredible time.

"It's quite an emotional time because I'm getting old in the tooth, but I don't feel like that - I feel young in my mind and really excited at the minute.

"Coming here, not just turning the club around, but getting the fans behind me, I can't tell you how good that feels as a manager to have 99.9 per cent of the fans behind you.

"Yes, I'm going to make mistakes and pick the wrong player, but even after losing four games on the trot, I never heard any abuse, any chants or anything stupid."