Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw at Oakwell that did either side little to ease their relegation fears.

Oli McBurnie's injury time equaliser - his seventh in 12 appearances since joining on loan from Swansea City in January - denied Bolton a vital three points at Oakwell.

Adam Le Fondre and Craig Noone both scored inside the last 10 minutes to complete a turnaround for Wanderers after Gary Gardner's 22nd minute opener.

And that draw leaves Barnsley in 22nd on 38 points, with Bolton above them on 40 points - five clear of Burton Albion after their 3-1 win over Derby County on Saturday.

The Tykes, though, do have a game in hand on the pair.

Birmingham City - level on points with Bolton - play on Sunday, away at Wolverhampton Wanderers who were promoted to the Premier League after results went their way on Saturday.

Sunderland failed to gain ground on either side, slipping to bottom having thrown away a 2-1 lead at Reading.

Paddy McNair equalised after Liam Kelly's 20th minute penalty with Lee Cattermole giving the Black Cats the lead on the 66th minute.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Yann Kermogant popped up to equalise, earning Paul Clement's side a vital point that moves them five points clear of safety in 19th place.

Hull City slipped to a first defeat in five games, falling to a 1-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordan Rhodes netted the only goal of the game, with Hull failing to follow up their 5-0 defeat of the Brewers on Tuesday night with another positive result.

They look safe from relegation trouble, though, nine points clear from the drop zone.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest came from a goal behind to beat Ipswich Town 2-1 at the City Ground, while Cardiff City maintained their push for automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Fulham failed to respond to Cardiff's earlier win in the tea-time kick-off, drawing 1-1 at home to Brentford.

Their draw with the Bees leaves them one point behind second-placed Cardiff - who have a game in hand over the Cottagers.

Middlesbrough strengthened their push for a play-off spot, leapfrogging Derby after a 2-1 defeat of Bristol City.

(Image: Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

Preston North End beat Queens Park Rangers by the same scoreline in west London, moving within three points of a play-off place as a result.

Sheffield United and Millwall played out a 1-1 draw earlier on Saturday with both sides still very much in the hunt for a top-six berth, while Aston Villa secured a play-off place with a 1-0 defeat of Leeds United on Friday night.