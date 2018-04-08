The video will start in 8 Cancel

Barnsley fought back to beat Sheffield United 3-2 in a thriller at Oakwell.

The hosts opened the scoring through Craig Gardner, but John Fleck and Leon Clarke turned the game in the Blades' favour.

However, Oli McBurnie's seventh goal in 10 games levelled for Barnsley before Tom Bradshaw's 88th minute winner stunned United.

That result means Barnsley stay in the relegation zone in 22nd place, but the gap to safety has been cut to just two points.

Bolton Wanderers slipped to 21st place after they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Derby County.

Alex Pearce notched the opening goal on his first appearance since November, with Matej Vydra and Tom Lawrence rounding off a miserable day for Phil Parkinson's men.

In 23rd place are Sunderland, who drew 1-1 at Leeds United.

Paddy McNair's stunner was cancelled out by Pablo Hernandez, leaving the Black Cats on 32 points - level with Burton Albion who are bottom on goal difference after drawing at Birmingham City by the same score-line.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Reading hauled themselves 15 points clear and all-but safe from relegation after Mo Barrow scored the only goal of the game against play-off chasing Preston North End.

Hull City's 4-0 demolition of Queens Park Rangers lifts them up to 18th, 17 points clear of the drop having been just three points clear one month ago.

Norwich City's 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa could have serious implications on the play-off race after Wolves' victory at Cardiff City on Friday night.

Villa missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Cardiff to four points ahead of their showdown on Tuesday night.

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Fulham didn't pass up their opportunity, though, with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting his 11th goal in 10 games to move his side within two points of Cardiff in a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough and Millwall kept up their respective play-off pushes, defeating Nottingham Forest and Bristol City 2-0 respectively.

Neal Maupay's penalty helped Brentford beat Ipswich Town 1-0, with the 10th-placed Bees continuing their hunt for a play-off spot.