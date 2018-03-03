The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham City have sacked manager Steve Cotterill after just five months, according to Birmingham Live.

The former Burton Albion striker, who scored 44 goals in a two-year spell between 1987 and 1989, leaves after his side's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That result leaves the Blues in the relegation zone, in 22nd place and one point above the Brewers and two points adrift of 21st placed Barnsley.

Cotterill succeeded Harry Redknapp in October and a run of one defeat in seven games at the turn of the year hauled the Blues out of the relegation zone.

But five consecutive defeats has spelled the end for the 53-year-old, who becomes the fourth manager to leave St Andrew's in 14 months.

Gianfranco Zola, Redknapp's predecessor, left after a 3-0 defeat to Burton in April.

Zola was installed after another former Brewer, Gary Rowett, was sacked in December 2016.