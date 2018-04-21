The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bolton Wanderers have set up a crucial clash with Burton Albion next weekend after they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Wolves on Saturday.

Nuno Santo's side were crowned champions on a day Bolton saw the gap between them in 21st place and the chasing pack cut to two points with six left to play for.

Goals from Barry Douglas, Benik Afobe, Diogo Jota and Conor Coady ensured Wolves were never troubled by Bolton, who face a trip to the Pirelli Stadium knowing the 23rd-placed Brewers could overtake them and move up to 41 points with a win.

Between Burton and Bolton are Barnsley, who were beaten 2-1 by Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Tom Pearce put the Whites in front before an own goal from Paudie O'Connor got the Tykes back on terms.

Ezgjan Alioski's netted a second-half winner that leaves Barnsley in 22nd place with 38 points, although they crucially have a game in hand over Burton and Bolton - Tuesday night's clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Birmingham moved themselves five points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United, with former Brewers Mark Duffy and Jacques Maghoma on the scoresheet.

Also on 43 points are Reading, who slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, while Hull City ensured they are mathematically safe with a thrilling 5-5 draw with play-off chasing Bristol City.

A Joe Bryan equaliser rescued a point for the Robins after Fraizer Campbell's 87th minute strike looked to have nicked all three for Hull.

Middlesbrough strengthened their grip on a play-off spot while Derby County loosened theirs.

A 2-1 win at Pride Park moved them up to fifth place on 72 points, four clear of the seventh-placed Rams.

Millwall's 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Friday night means Derby sit one point from the top six.

Cardiff moved one point clear of Fulham in third place with a 2-1 defeat of Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.

Aston Villa continued their good form with a 4-0 win over managerless Ipswich Town, while Brentford beat west London rivals Queens Park Rangers 2-1.

Preston North End and Norwich City played out a 0-0 draw at Deepdale.