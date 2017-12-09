The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nottingham Forest edged a 3-2 thriller at the City Ground, beating Bolton Wanderers with Barrie McKay, Joe Worrall and Ben Brereton on the score-sheet for the Reds.

Bolton were unable to capitalise on Burton Albion's 2-1 loss to Preston North End and Birmingham's 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

That means Bolton sit in in 21st place, two points above next week's visitors Burton , and the Blues in 22nd on the same amount after they were downed by Sheyi Ojo's 14th minute strike at Craven Cottage.

Sunderland held league leaders Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Molineux to earn a crucial point, while Millwall drew with Aston Villa by the same score-line.

Jackson Irvine's first goal in a Hull City shirt helped Nigel Adkins get off the perfect start with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Derby County continued their march to a play-off spot as they eased to a 3-0 win over Barnsley with Matej Vydra once again among the goals, while a Kemar Roofe hat-trick helped Leeds United overcome QPR, winning 3-1 at Loftus Road.

Middlesbrough beat Ipswich Town 3-2, while in the Saturday evening kick-off Norwich City beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1.

Finally, on Friday night Bristol City beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane and Cardiff City round off the Championship action when they travel to Reading on Monday evening (8pm).