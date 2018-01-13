The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derby County regained second place in the Championship after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Gary Rowett's return to St Andrew's.

The Rams slipped out of the automatic places after Cardiff City's 4-0 win over Sunderland earlier in the day, but goals from Johnny Russell, Matej Vydra and Andreas Weimann sent them straight back into second.

Sunderland and Birmingham's defeats mean Burton Albion stay in the third relegation place, in 22nd with 24 points.

Leeds United lost ground on the promotion chasers at Ipswich Town, after Bersant Selina's strike downed the Whites - who had Eunan O'Kane sent off in the first-half.

Another side who were dealt a blow to their promotion hopes was Bristol City, after they were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City couresy of James Maddison's sole effort.

Wolves were held to a 0-0 draw by Barnsley, while in the Saturday evening kick-off Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in Aitor Karanka's first game in charge at the City Ground.

Fulham beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium after a 95th minute Oliver Norwood penalty, while Hull and Reading played out a 0-0 draw.

Brentford's 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers leaves the Trotters in 21st place, one point above the Brewers.

Millwall drew 1-1 with Preston North End at the Den, and Friday night's 0-0 draw between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rounds off this weekend's Championship fixtures.