Burton Albion still have a battle ahead of them in the Championship run-in to ensure that they remain in the second tier for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Brewers have only eight games to secure Championship football for another season, with Nigel Clough's side three points adrift of safety.

While Burton will be putting all their energies into the final batch of games, one eye will undoubtedly be on the summer - and recruitment.

Who will Clough look to move on? Who might he attempt to bring in?

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough

Our colleagues at the Bristol Post have put together a list below of the potential free agents, available to pick up this summer, from the other 23 Championship clubs.

At this stage, they are set to be out of contract and could be on the move once the campaign ends.

Do any fit the bill for the Brewers? Let us know in the comments below.

Aston Villa

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Mark Bunn

Alan Hutton

Christopher Samba

John Terry

John Terry in action for Aston Villa

Barnsley

Adam Hammill

Matthew Mills

Jack Walton

Andy Yiadom

Jamie Allen stretches and catches Andy Yiadom
Jamie Allen stretches and catches Andy Yiadom

Bolton Wanderers

Ben Alnwick

Sammy Ameobi

Mark Beevers

Dorian Dervite

Karl Henry

Mark Howard

Jem Karacan (option for a further year)

Jan Kirchhoff

Sammy Ameobi and his Bolton Wanderers teammates celebrate in the win over Sheffield Wednesday

Filipe Morais

Chinedu Obasi

Derik Osede

Darren Pratley

Chris Taylor

David Wheater

Aaron Wilbraham

Darren Pratley and Will Miller
Darren Pratley and Will Miller

Brentford

Andreas Bjelland

Bristol City

Scott Golbourne

Bobby Reid (option for a further year)

Luke Steele (option for a further year)

Gary O’Neil

Bristol City's Bobby Reid has a shot blocked by Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean
Bristol City's Bobby Reid has a shot blocked by Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean

Cardiff City

Frederic Gounongbe

Aron Gunnarsson

Greg Halford

Junior Hoilett

Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City
Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City

Ibrahim Meite

Brian Murphy

Ben Wilson

Derby County

Chris Baird

Jamie Hanson

Jason Shackell

Darren Bent

Kelle Roos

Derby County defender Jason Shackell

Fulham

Ryan Fredericks

Hull City

Max Clark

Michael Dawson

Adama Diomande

Sebastian Larsson

Brian Lenihan

Greg Luer

Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates netting for the Tigers
Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates netting for the Tigers

Allan McGregor

David Meyler

Moses Odubajo

Abel Hernandez

Ipswich Town

Teddy Bishop (option for a further year)

Kevin Bru

Mustapha Carayol

Michael Crowe

Stephen Gleeson

Luke Hyam

David McGoldrick

David McGoldrick scores for Ipswich Town in the win over Sunderland

Leeds United

Pablo Hernandez

Middlesbrough

Fabio

Tomas Mejias

Grant Leadbitter

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United
Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United

Millwall

Kristian Brymora

Tim Cahill

Noah Chesmain

Christian Mbulu

Jamie Philpot

Tim Cahill of Millwall
Tim Cahill of Millwall

Harry Smith

Harry Toffolo

Byron Webster

Shaun Williams

Norwich City

Wesley Hoolahan

Alexander Tettey

Nottingham Forest

Chris Cohen

Ashkan Dejagah

Danny Fox

Danny Fox marshals Eden Hazard
Danny Fox marshals Eden Hazard

Juan Rafael Fuentes

Jack Hobbs

David Vaughan

Preston North End

Paul Gallagher

Matthew Hudson

Paul Huntington (option for a further year)

Callum Roberts

John Welsh

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher
Preston North End's Paul Gallagher

QPR

Seny Dieng

Osman Kakay

Jamie Mackie

Nedum Onuoha

James Perch

Jack Robinson

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Nedum Onuoha slides in to challenge Burton Albion's Jamie Allen

Reading

Anssi Jaakkola

Joseph Mendes

Stephen Quinn

Sheffield United

Clayton Donaldson

Kieran Wallace

Jake Wright

Clayton Donaldson of Sheffield United
Clayton Donaldson of Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday

Glenn Loovens

Atdhe Nuhiu

Daniel Pudil

Ross Wallace

Sunderland

Darron Gibson

Billy Jones

Kazenga LuaLua

John O’Shea

Marc Wilson

Wolves

Jordan Graham