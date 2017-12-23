The video will start in 8 Cancel

Middlesbrough sacked Garry Monk on Saturday evening despite their 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough.

Boro said in a statement that they had "parted company" with Monk, who had presided over a win that took them within three points of the playoffs just hours earlier.

Monk joined the Riverside Stadium side in the summer and his side have struggled for form with a host of big money signings failing to live up to expectations.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers bounced back from last weekend's 1-0 loss to Burton Albion to shock second-placed Cardiff City 2-0 at the Macron Stadium.

Gary Madine was at the heart of the action, scoring one and setting up Josh Vela's late effort - with the Trotters in 23rd place on 19 points.

Sunderland and Birmingham City shared the spoils, with Blues goalscorer Sam Gallagher sent off after opening the scoring. Lewis Grabban equalised for Sunderland with a 1-1 draw leaving both sides in the relegation zone for Christmas.

Derby County continued their fine run of form with a 3-0 win over Millwall - and their fourth-straight win lifts them up to third place.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo set Fulham on their way to a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Craven Cottage, with Tom Bradshaw replying for the visitors.

Pablo Hernandez's first-half goal gave Leeds United victory over Hull City at Elland Road, while Preston North End nicked a late point against Nottingham Forest, drawing 1-1 at Deepdale.

Aden Flint scored a late equaliser for Bristol City as they drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers, and Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal as leaders Wolves beat Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in the Saturday evening kick-off, while Brentford beat struggling Norwich 2-1 at Carrow Road on Friday night.