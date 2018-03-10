The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hull City came back from 3-1 down to beat Norwich City 4-3 in a thriller at the KCOM Stadium.

Former Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine opened the scoring after just six minutes, but a 21-minute hat-trick from James Maddison put Norwich seemingly in cruise control going into half-time.

Nigel Adkins' side raced out of the blocks after the interval, though, with returning striker Abel Hernandez, back from a seven month injury layoff, netting two penalties.

On-loan Liverpool man Harry Wilson grabbed Hull's winner on the 71st minute, a result that lifts them up to 18th, six points clear of 22nd-placed Birmingham City.

Elsewhere, Garry Monk is still waiting for his first points as Birmingham boss, with his side defeated 3-2 by promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

Monk, appointed as Steve Cotterill's successor on Sunday, watched his side fall to a 3-0 half-time deficit.

Birmingham tried to engineer a fightback, though, with Craig Gardner and Maxime Collin on the scoresheet - but it wasn't enough to avert a seventh successive defeat.

Sunderland stay rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with Chris Coleman's side falling to a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Jason Steele was sent off for handball on the 49th minute, with the goalkeeper adjudged to have to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by referee Robert Jones.

QPR made the extra man count, with Eberechi Eze slotting home his first goal for the club on the 62nd minute.

Barnsley stay two points clear of Birmingham and Burton despite losing 3-1 at Middlesbrough.

The Tykes were on the back foot from the first minute, with Daniel Ayala turning home from close range.

Adama Traore and Patrick Bamford put Boro out of sight, with Kieffer Moore managing a consolation for the visitors just before the hour mark.

Reading and Leeds United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium which moves the hosts six points clear of the relegation zone.

Jaap Stam's side went ahead through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but Pontus Jansson's 43rd minute equaliser sent the visitors into the break level.

Pablo Hernandez then put Leeds ahead on the 56th minute, but a Eunan O'Kane own goal two minutes later earned Reading a point.

Bolton Wanderers' Aaron Wilbraham became the oldest player to score in the Championship this season at 38-years-old, and his 93rd minute effort earned his side a point against Sheffield Wednesday.

George Boyd had given the home side the lead on the 78th minute, but Wilbraham's goal moved Bolton up to 20th, level on points with Hull and Reading.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half brace helped Fulham to a 2-1 win over Preston North End, while George Saville's early strike downed Brentford at the Den.

Aston Villa beat Wolves 4-1 in the Saturday evening kick-off to move up to third, while Ipswich Town and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw at Portman Road.