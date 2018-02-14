Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley have reportedly been given permission to speak to St Mirren manager Jack Ross about becoming their new manager, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Oakwell side are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Paul Heckingbottom following his shock departure to Leeds United earlier this month.

Mick McCarthy was the bookmakers' favourite to become the new Tykes boss last week, and Simon Grayson was in the running before being appointed as Bradford City's new manager.

The Sheffield Star report that Barnsley want to install a new manager before Burton Albion's visit on Tuesday February 20 (7.45pm).

And Ross, who has guided St Mirren to top spot in the Scottish Championship this season, has impressed the Barnsley hierarchy.

The Reds will reportedly get the chance to speak to the 41-year-old this week after they contacted the Saints over the weekend.

Ex-West Brom assistant coach Ben Garner has also been touted as a possible option following his departure from the Baggies with Tony Pulis last year.