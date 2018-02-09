Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley have earmarked Peterborough United manager Grant McCann as a candidate to succeed Paul Heckingbottom as their head coach according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Oakwell club, who currently sit in 21st in the Championship, are fighting relegation to League One and were left in an embittered state after Heckingbottom's departure on Tuesday.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old guided Barnsley to promotion from League One two seasons ago and departed for local rivals Leeds United only days after agreeing a new contract with the Tykes.

Barnsley's board have already moved briskly to install under-23s boss Paul Harsley as caretaker manager, but they are keen to replace former Tykes defender Heckingbottom as soon as possible.

(Image: Plumb Images/Getty Images)

And McCann, who has been manager of Peterborough since May 2016, has been identified by the South Yorkshire outfit as an adequate replacement.

Since taking the job at London Road, McCann has excelled and his youthful and exuberant Posh side are in firm contention for the play-offs.

(Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Peterborough currently sit in eight place, just five points off manager-less Bradford City, who occupy the last remaining spot.

They also notably defeated Aston Villa away from home in the FA Cup last month, winning 3-1 at Villa Park with two goals from their star striker, Jack Marriott, who has developed immeasurably under McCann's tutelage.

McCann is currently 8/1 with BetVictor to succeed Heckingbottom, with Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy the favourite at 5/4.